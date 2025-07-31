Left Menu

Monsoon Fury: West Bengal Braces for Heavy Rainfall

The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rainfall until August 6 in several districts of West Bengal due to cyclonic activity and a strong monsoon. South Bengal and sub-Himalayan regions are expected to experience significant rain, with gusty winds and thunderstorms predicted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

According to the IMD's bulletin, districts in south Bengal, including North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Hooghly, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Purulia, and Bankura, are likely to experience heavy rainfall at isolated places stretching to Sunday. Kolkata is also on alert for significant rainfall over the weekend.

In the sub-Himalayan districts, such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar, heavy to very heavy rain is predicted between August 2 and August 4. Canning and Kalimpong reported the state's highest rainfall in the past 24 hours, with Kolkata's Alipore receiving 37 mm of rain, as per the latest IMD data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

