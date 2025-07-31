Monsoon Fury: West Bengal Braces for Heavy Rainfall
The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rainfall until August 6 in several districts of West Bengal due to cyclonic activity and a strong monsoon. South Bengal and sub-Himalayan regions are expected to experience significant rain, with gusty winds and thunderstorms predicted.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast predicting heavy rainfall in various districts across West Bengal, expected to persist until August 6. The adverse weather conditions are attributed to a cyclonic circulation over the north Bay of Bengal and a robust monsoon flow.
According to the IMD's bulletin, districts in south Bengal, including North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Hooghly, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Purulia, and Bankura, are likely to experience heavy rainfall at isolated places stretching to Sunday. Kolkata is also on alert for significant rainfall over the weekend.
In the sub-Himalayan districts, such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar, heavy to very heavy rain is predicted between August 2 and August 4. Canning and Kalimpong reported the state's highest rainfall in the past 24 hours, with Kolkata's Alipore receiving 37 mm of rain, as per the latest IMD data.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heavy Rainfall Alert for South Bengal: IMD Forecast
Heavy downpour affects normal life in Kolkata, depression to bring more in south Bengal
South Bengal Braces for Torrential Rains: IMD Issues Alert
Tragic Thunderstorms: Lightning Strikes Kill 13 in West Bengal
Severe Weather Alert: Meghalaya Faces Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms