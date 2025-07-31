Monsoon Fury: West Bengal Braces for Heavy Rainfall

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast predicting heavy rainfall in various districts across West Bengal, expected to persist until August 6. The adverse weather conditions are attributed to a cyclonic circulation over the north Bay of Bengal and a robust monsoon flow.

According to the IMD's bulletin, districts in south Bengal, including North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Hooghly, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Purulia, and Bankura, are likely to experience heavy rainfall at isolated places stretching to Sunday. Kolkata is also on alert for significant rainfall over the weekend.

In the sub-Himalayan districts, such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar, heavy to very heavy rain is predicted between August 2 and August 4. Canning and Kalimpong reported the state's highest rainfall in the past 24 hours, with Kolkata's Alipore receiving 37 mm of rain, as per the latest IMD data.

(With inputs from agencies.)