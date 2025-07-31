Left Menu

Delhi's Rain-Soaked Days: Intermittent Showers Bring Relief Amidst Waterlogging Concerns

Delhi experiences consistent rain, recording over 250 mm this July, surpassing the average. Despite no weather alerts, there are multiple reports of waterlogging and fallen trees. The city's air quality remains satisfactory, and temperatures are below average. Residents should brace for continued showers over the weekend.

Updated: 31-07-2025 20:43 IST
Delhi's Rain-Soaked Days: Intermittent Showers Bring Relief Amidst Waterlogging Concerns
New Delhi witnessed steady rainfall, easing temperatures and adding to this month's higher-than-average precipitation totals. With the meteorological department predicting continuing rain, no official weather alerts were issued, though complaints of waterlogging and fallen trees surged.

Data showed some areas received significantly more rain than others, with Palam and Aya Nagar reporting the highest figures. Various districts recorded remarkable rainfall, surpassing July's typical averages.

As residents navigate waterlogged streets, the city's air quality remains largely satisfactory, offering a respite. Officials urge preparedness as rain is to persist through the weekend.

