Himachal Pradesh Faces Turmoil as Rains Trigger Flash Floods and Landslides

Intermittent rains battered parts of Himachal Pradesh, severely impacting the region's infrastructure on Thursday. Rampur in Shimla district faced a cloudburst that immediately led to flash floods, aggravating the situation with landslides that resulted in the closure of 496 roads, including three significant national highways.

Officials confirmed that the cloudburst at Darshal in the Rampur area triggered a flash flood in Teklech market on Wednesday night. Fortunately, quick evacuations of nearby households helped prevent casualties, even as the deluge ravaged the area.

Meanwhile, the meteorological office has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at certain locations. The state has tallied substantial losses: with 108 deaths attributed to rain-related incidents, significant infrastructure damage, and financial losses estimated at Rs 1,905 crore since June 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)