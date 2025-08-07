Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Faces Turmoil as Rains Trigger Flash Floods and Landslides

Intermittent rains in Himachal Pradesh caused flash floods following a cloudburst in Shimla's Rampur, and landslides have led to the closure of 496 roads. An orange alert for heavy rain has been issued. The state has suffered significant damage, with 108 fatalities and economic losses amounting to Rs 1,905 crore this monsoon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:59 IST
Himachal Pradesh Faces Turmoil as Rains Trigger Flash Floods and Landslides
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Intermittent rains battered parts of Himachal Pradesh, severely impacting the region's infrastructure on Thursday. Rampur in Shimla district faced a cloudburst that immediately led to flash floods, aggravating the situation with landslides that resulted in the closure of 496 roads, including three significant national highways.

Officials confirmed that the cloudburst at Darshal in the Rampur area triggered a flash flood in Teklech market on Wednesday night. Fortunately, quick evacuations of nearby households helped prevent casualties, even as the deluge ravaged the area.

Meanwhile, the meteorological office has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at certain locations. The state has tallied substantial losses: with 108 deaths attributed to rain-related incidents, significant infrastructure damage, and financial losses estimated at Rs 1,905 crore since June 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South America faces rising drought vulnerability as climate risks intensify

Remittances play strong role in employment stability across ECOWAS economies

COVID-19 exposed deep resource gaps in Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025