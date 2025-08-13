Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

A newly published review in the journal Resources has revealed that digital technologies, ranging from artificial intelligence and blockchain to the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital twins, are rapidly reshaping how the world manages agri-food waste.

The findings come from the study “Digital Pathways Toward Sustainability in Agri-Food Waste: A Systematic Review” that maps nearly a decade of scientific work to uncover where innovation is advancing, where it is stalling, and how it can better align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Mapping a decade of digital-driven waste solutions

The research team conducted a systematic review of 373 peer-reviewed studies published between 2015 and 2025, drawing on the Scopus database and applying PRISMA guidelines to ensure methodological rigor. By combining bibliometric mapping with thematic analysis, the authors identified six distinct clusters of research activity.

These clusters span operational technologies for waste detection and tracking, predictive analytics to forecast waste generation, blockchain-powered traceability for supply chains, IoT-enabled smart logistics, and circular bioeconomy solutions such as anaerobic digestion and pyrolysis. Together, they depict a technology ecosystem that is both expanding in scope and deepening in sophistication.

The authors stress that digital tools are no longer just add-ons to waste management - they are increasingly embedded in core operational processes, enabling real-time decision-making, optimizing resource flows, and creating entirely new business models for valorizing food waste. From transforming surplus into bioenergy to integrating waste metrics into broader climate action strategies, the technological footprint is becoming a central pillar of sustainability in the agri-food sector.

Global leaders, regional gaps, and structural inequalities

One of the most striking findings is the uneven geographic distribution of research and innovation. China leads in overall publication output and global collaboration networks, followed by countries such as Italy, the United States, and India. Germany, while producing fewer publications than China, commands the highest average citation rate, signaling strong international influence. Smaller but impactful contributions come from countries like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Nigeria, which demonstrate high citation-to-publication ratios.

However, the study highlights a sharp disconnect between regions facing the most severe food-system pressures and those generating the bulk of scientific and technological advances. For example, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia record some of the highest per-capita food waste levels, while India and Nigeria show elevated rates of undernourishment, yet these nations often lack proportionate research output or technology deployment.

The authors argue that addressing this imbalance is critical. Without deliberate efforts to channel technological innovation into high-pressure regions, global sustainability goals risk being undermined by persistent inequalities in access, capacity, and infrastructure.

Closing the gap between innovation and iImpact

The review identifies a number of mature research streams where solutions are already well-developed, such as biogas optimization, life cycle assessments of biofertilizers, and digital platforms designed to reduce food waste through improved supply chain coordination. These technologies, the authors note, can deliver immediate environmental and economic benefits when deployed at scale.

Yet gaps remain. Many initiatives still operate in isolation, with limited interoperability between systems and little integration into broader policy frameworks. The study calls for a more systemic approach, linking digital innovations to comprehensive waste prevention strategies, data-driven policy tools, and cross-sectoral collaboration.

The authors also highlights the importance of linking digital technology adoption to local socio-economic realities. In regions where infrastructure is limited, solutions may need to be simplified, modular, and designed for rapid deployment. This tailoring could ensure that advanced tools like blockchain traceability or AI-powered predictive modeling do not remain confined to well-resourced markets but reach the areas that need them most.