The Alarming Rise of Whale Strandings on India's Southwest Coast

A study by scientists at ICAR-CMFRI reveals a ten-fold increase in whale stranding events along India's southwest coast over the past decade. The research points to environmental changes, high vessel traffic, and habitat degradation as main factors. It highlights the need for targeted conservation efforts and improved real-time alert systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 12-08-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 14:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A recent report from the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has raised alarms over a significant increase in whale strandings along India's southwest coast. The study, covering data from 2004 to 2023, shows a ten-fold rise in these marine incidents.

Key hotspots identified include Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa, with factors like vessel traffic, fishing activities, and environmental changes contributing to the trend. The study also noted that human activities, such as noise pollution and habitat degradation, are escalating the risks for these marine animals. Bryde's whales were found to be the most commonly stranded species in the area.

The research underscores the necessity for predictive models leveraging satellite data to pre-emptively address island strandings. It recommends the establishment of real-time alert systems and improved conservation infrastructure to protect these vulnerable creatures.

