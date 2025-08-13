Left Menu

From Extraterrestrial TV Drama to Ancient Wallacean Discoveries

The Disney series 'Alien: Earth' brings Ridley Scott's franchise to a terrestrial setting, exploring humanity's survival. Simultaneously, archaeologists in Indonesia uncover stone tools indicating humans inhabited Wallacea 1.5 million years ago, marking the earliest known presence in the region.

The iconic 'Alien' franchise takes a fresh turn with the new Disney series 'Alien: Earth.' By relocating the familiar extraterrestrial creatures to our planet, the series introduces a thrilling narrative on humanity's survival. Director Noah Hawley challenges viewers with existential questions about humanity's value and perseverance.

In Southeast Asia, groundbreaking archaeological discoveries have emerged from Sulawesi, Indonesia, shedding light on early human presence. Stone tools believed to be 1.5 million years old were uncovered, suggesting the earliest human habitation in the Wallacea region. This significant find was made by a collaborative team of Australian and Indonesian researchers.

Using radioactive tracing, these ancient artifacts, along with animal teeth found nearby, have been dated to as far back as 1.48 million years, providing invaluable insight into the prehistoric era of human evolution in the islands bridging Asia and Australia.

