Torrential Rains Trigger Deadly Flash Floods in North Sulawesi

At least 16 people have died in Indonesia's North Sulawesi province after flash floods struck the region, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The flooding, triggered by several days of monsoon rain that overwhelmed riverbanks, carried torrents of water, mud, and debris through villages.

Emergency services, supported by police and military, have mobilized to aid four villages severely affected by the deluge in Siau Tagulandang Biaro District. Access to these areas has been complicated by damaged roadways and disrupted communication networks.

In response to the devastation, a 14-day emergency has been declared to expedite aid distribution and infrastructure repairs. Authorities urge caution among residents, as forecasts predict further rainfall, increasing risks of more flooding and landslides.

