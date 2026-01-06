Left Menu

Torrential Rains Trigger Deadly Flash Floods in North Sulawesi

Flash floods in Indonesia's North Sulawesi province have claimed at least 16 lives following torrential rains. The disaster has led to widespread destruction, displacing over 680 residents and damaging numerous homes. Emergency response efforts are underway despite challenges with accessibility and communication.

  • Country:
  • Indonesia

At least 16 people have died in Indonesia's North Sulawesi province after flash floods struck the region, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The flooding, triggered by several days of monsoon rain that overwhelmed riverbanks, carried torrents of water, mud, and debris through villages.

Emergency services, supported by police and military, have mobilized to aid four villages severely affected by the deluge in Siau Tagulandang Biaro District. Access to these areas has been complicated by damaged roadways and disrupted communication networks.

In response to the devastation, a 14-day emergency has been declared to expedite aid distribution and infrastructure repairs. Authorities urge caution among residents, as forecasts predict further rainfall, increasing risks of more flooding and landslides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

