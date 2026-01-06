Devastating Flash Floods Sweep Indonesia's North Sulawesi

At least 14 people have died in flash floods on the Indonesian island of Siau, situated in North Sulawesi. Officials continue to search for four missing individuals amidst the aftermath of the severe weather.

The early Monday rain led to extensive damage, with 18 individuals injured and significant portions of infrastructure ruined. Rescue efforts involve 16 specialists working tirelessly to locate the missing, as reported by rescue agency spokesperson Nuriadin Gumeleng.

Authorities are using excavators to clear roads blocked by debris and mud, while Abdul Muhari from the disaster mitigation agency confirms that over 444 residents have been evacuated. The situation remains dire, with continued rain expected in the coming months as forecasted by Indonesia's weather agency.