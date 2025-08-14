Left Menu

Revitalizing Dharavi: A Vision for Economic Transformation

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis highlighted Dharavi's potential as an economic hub, emphasizing that the redevelopment project should maintain its nature. He assured housing for all, even for the ineligible, through rental accommodation. The project faces opposition but aims to transform Dharavi into a vibrant industrial colony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis underscored Dharavi's significance as a pivotal economic hub, cautioning that the success of its redevelopment hinges on preserving its inherent character.

At a recent event distributing new housing keys to BDD chawl residents, Fadnavis described Dharavi's redevelopment as akin to constructing a new city, given its 10 lakh population. He assured that housing will be provided to all, including ineligible residents through a rental accommodation scheme, promising ownership transfer in 12 years.

Fadnavis stressed that Dharavi's economic activities resemble those of a vibrant industrial colony. He argued against altering its nature and opposed taxing the locality for five years to maintain its industrial viability. However, the project, with a Rs 5,069 crore bid by the Adani Group, faces opposition from political factions and some local residents.

