Revitalizing Dharavi: A Vision for Economic Transformation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis underscored Dharavi's significance as a pivotal economic hub, cautioning that the success of its redevelopment hinges on preserving its inherent character.

At a recent event distributing new housing keys to BDD chawl residents, Fadnavis described Dharavi's redevelopment as akin to constructing a new city, given its 10 lakh population. He assured that housing will be provided to all, including ineligible residents through a rental accommodation scheme, promising ownership transfer in 12 years.

Fadnavis stressed that Dharavi's economic activities resemble those of a vibrant industrial colony. He argued against altering its nature and opposed taxing the locality for five years to maintain its industrial viability. However, the project, with a Rs 5,069 crore bid by the Adani Group, faces opposition from political factions and some local residents.