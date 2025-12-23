Adani Group Pioneers India's Clean-Energy Frontier in 2025

In a remarkable year for the Adani Group, the conglomerate's solar, wind, and green hydrogen initiatives marked significant achievements in 2025, advancing India's renewable energy landscape. The group attained milestones in solar shipments and wind installations, and launched the country's inaugural off-grid green hydrogen plant.

Adani Solar extended its national reach, securing certifications and consistently ranking among the top photovoltaic module manufacturers globally. Meanwhile, Adani Wind expanded its manufacturing capabilities, enhancing its domestic and international presence, and poised itself for growth in multiple countries.

Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) achieved a national first with its green hydrogen venture, highlighting its commitment to innovation. Looking ahead to 2026, the group aims to localize further, ramp up exports, and integrate next-gen renewable technologies as it cements its leadership in the clean energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)