Left Menu

Adani Group Pioneers India's Clean-Energy Frontier in 2025

In 2025, the Adani Group achieved unprecedented success in solar, wind, and green hydrogen sectors, positioning itself at the forefront of India’s renewable energy expansion. Notable milestones included over 15,000 MW in solar module shipments, 1 GW of wind installations, and India's first off-grid green hydrogen plant in Kutch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 15:29 IST
Adani Group Pioneers India's Clean-Energy Frontier in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable year for the Adani Group, the conglomerate's solar, wind, and green hydrogen initiatives marked significant achievements in 2025, advancing India's renewable energy landscape. The group attained milestones in solar shipments and wind installations, and launched the country's inaugural off-grid green hydrogen plant.

Adani Solar extended its national reach, securing certifications and consistently ranking among the top photovoltaic module manufacturers globally. Meanwhile, Adani Wind expanded its manufacturing capabilities, enhancing its domestic and international presence, and poised itself for growth in multiple countries.

Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) achieved a national first with its green hydrogen venture, highlighting its commitment to innovation. Looking ahead to 2026, the group aims to localize further, ramp up exports, and integrate next-gen renewable technologies as it cements its leadership in the clean energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

AI epidemiology offers practical path to trustworthy AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025