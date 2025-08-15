Stalemate in Geneva: No Treaty to Tackle Plastic Pollution Crisis
Negotiators at the UN office in Geneva failed to agree on a treaty to combat global plastic pollution after an 11-day session. Despite presenting two drafts, delegates couldn't reach a consensus. Disappointment prevailed among several nations as discussions continue on limiting plastic production and improving waste management.
After 11 days of negotiation, delegates at the United Nations office in Geneva have left the table without reaching a consensus on a treaty to tackle the escalating global plastic pollution crisis. The talks aimed at forming a groundbreaking treaty remain deadlocked, unable to decide on measures such as limiting plastic production or enforcing legally binding controls.
Luis Vayas Valdivieso, leading the negotiation committee, presented two drafts based on international feedback. Despite efforts, representatives from 184 countries couldn't find common ground. Delegates lingered in disappointment, with nations like Norway, Australia, and Tuvalu expressing frustration over the lack of a resolution.
The central debate revolved around whether the treaty should curb the exponential growth of plastic production or focus on improving design, recycling, and reuse. While some countries push for significant reductions in production, oil- and gas-producing nations lobby for better waste management solutions. This impasse highlights the complexities involved in forging global consensus on environmental challenges.
