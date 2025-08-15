Tragedy Strikes Bengaluru: Fatal Cylinder Blast Shakes Neighborhood

A tragic cylinder explosion in Bengaluru's Chinnayanpalya area claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy and injured 12 others on Friday. The tightly packed residential zone witnessed several house collapses, heightening the chaos and urgency for rescue efforts.

Police responded swiftly, with senior officials confirming the involvement of multiple emergency services, including the Bomb Disposal Squad and the Anti-Terrorism Unit. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the site, expressing sympathy and oversight of the situation.

Authorities suspect a cylinder leak as the cause, but investigations are ongoing. The explosion significantly damaged three to four homes while partially affecting six to seven others, leaving the community on edge as the rescue work continues.