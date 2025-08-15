Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Bengaluru: Fatal Cylinder Blast Shakes Neighborhood

A 10-year-old boy was killed and 12 others injured following a cylinder explosion in Bengaluru's Wilson Garden. The blast led to the collapse of multiple houses, prompting a swift response from emergency services. State authorities, including Karnataka's Chief Minister, are investigating the incident's cause amidst ongoing rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-08-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 13:33 IST
Tragedy Strikes Bengaluru: Fatal Cylinder Blast Shakes Neighborhood
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic cylinder explosion in Bengaluru's Chinnayanpalya area claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy and injured 12 others on Friday. The tightly packed residential zone witnessed several house collapses, heightening the chaos and urgency for rescue efforts.

Police responded swiftly, with senior officials confirming the involvement of multiple emergency services, including the Bomb Disposal Squad and the Anti-Terrorism Unit. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the site, expressing sympathy and oversight of the situation.

Authorities suspect a cylinder leak as the cause, but investigations are ongoing. The explosion significantly damaged three to four homes while partially affecting six to seven others, leaving the community on edge as the rescue work continues.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025