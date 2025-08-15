Left Menu

Inferno Erupts at Delhi Sock Factory

A devastating fire engulfed a sock manufacturing factory in Delhi's Bawana area. The emergency call was received at 12.38 pm, and 15 fire tenders were dispatched to extinguish the blaze. Details about the incident are still emerging, as responders work at the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 16:42 IST
A devastating fire erupted at a sock manufacturing factory in Delhi's Bawana area on Friday afternoon, according to officials from the Delhi Fire Services.

The fire was reported around 12.38 pm, prompting a swift response with 15 fire tenders dispatched to control the situation.

Efforts to contain and extinguish the blaze continue as authorities await further information on the incident.

