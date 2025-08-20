Left Menu

Flood Alert: Godavari River Rises in Telangana, Triggers Emergency Measures

The Godavari River in Telangana's Bhadrachalam has risen to flood warning levels, prompting district authorities to issue alerts and prepare for rescue operations. Heavy rains predicted across multiple districts contribute to the rising threat. Irrigation Minister oversees inflows and damages, while restoration efforts are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-08-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 13:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A flood warning has been issued as the Godavari River reached 43 feet in Bhadrachalam, Telangana. The district authorities reported the river level at the warning stage by 8.15 AM, signaling the potential for further increases.

District Collector Jitesh V Patil emphasized that all necessary flood relief and rescue operations are being coordinated by officials in Bhadrachalam. Residents near the river have been advised to evacuate to relief centers as the district administration continues to monitor the situation closely.

Heavy rains are likely in the coming days, with the IMD predicting isolated thunderstorms. Irrigation Minister Reddy stressed vigilance across reservoir inflows, while significant damages have been reported in various districts, necessitating urgent restorations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

