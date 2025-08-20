Flood Alert: Godavari River Rises in Telangana, Triggers Emergency Measures

A flood warning has been issued as the Godavari River reached 43 feet in Bhadrachalam, Telangana. The district authorities reported the river level at the warning stage by 8.15 AM, signaling the potential for further increases.

District Collector Jitesh V Patil emphasized that all necessary flood relief and rescue operations are being coordinated by officials in Bhadrachalam. Residents near the river have been advised to evacuate to relief centers as the district administration continues to monitor the situation closely.

Heavy rains are likely in the coming days, with the IMD predicting isolated thunderstorms. Irrigation Minister Reddy stressed vigilance across reservoir inflows, while significant damages have been reported in various districts, necessitating urgent restorations.

