Mumbai Sees Sunshine: City Recovers from Monsoon Deluge

After days of relentless rain that disrupted life in Mumbai, sunlight finally broke through, signaling a return to normalcy. Schools reopened, and transport systems resumed regular operations. A yellow alert remains due to potential weather disturbances, but the overall situation is controlled. Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s residence was affected by the deluge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
After enduring a week of heavy downpours, the citizens of Mumbai experienced a welcome sight on Thursday as sunlight broke through the overcast skies.

As the monsoon rains relented, schools and colleges reopened, with no significant disruptions reported in train or flight schedules across the city.

Mumbai's Western suburbs recorded higher rainfall compared to other areas, but transport services, including the Central and Western Railway lines, are back on track, promising relief to the city's commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

