Mumbai Sees Sunshine: City Recovers from Monsoon Deluge

After enduring a week of heavy downpours, the citizens of Mumbai experienced a welcome sight on Thursday as sunlight broke through the overcast skies.

As the monsoon rains relented, schools and colleges reopened, with no significant disruptions reported in train or flight schedules across the city.

Mumbai's Western suburbs recorded higher rainfall compared to other areas, but transport services, including the Central and Western Railway lines, are back on track, promising relief to the city's commuters.

