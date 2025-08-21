Environment Ministry Leans Green: Embracing E-vehicles

The Environment Ministry stated on Thursday that a majority of its vehicles are electric, CNG, or hybrid, and noted that their latest procurement documents allow flexibility to hire electric vehicles.

Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh clarified in the Rajya Sabha that recently, the ministry procured four hybrid vehicles through the Government e-Marketplace, adhering to expenditure department guidelines. The bid documents provide provisions for hiring e-vehicles within the proposed fleet.

This announcement follows reports from May about a tender for 60 vehicles, primarily petrol-powered, despite calls from the Commission for Air Quality Management to adopt cleaner technology. Singh added that further e-vehicle hires were facilitated through Energy Efficiency Services Limited, with most hires emphasizing eco-friendly models.

(With inputs from agencies.)