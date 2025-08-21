Tragedy Strikes Jharkhand: Lightning Claims Four Lives

In a tragic sequence of events, four individuals, among them three young girl students, lost their lives to lightning strikes in Jharkhand on Thursday. The catastrophe unfolded in two separate locations, highlighting the perilous nature of severe weather conditions during this season.

The heart-wrenching loss of three students occurred as they were returning home from school in Hondpiri village, located around 50 kilometers from Ranchi, the state's capital. Narkopi police station in-charge, Nageshwar Sahu, confirmed that the students, aged between five and 12, succumbed to lightning while on their way home, receiving immediate but ultimately unsuccessful medical attention.

In a related incident in Bahera village, a farmer named Luv Kumar Choudhary met a similar fate while working in his field. Both tragedies underscore the deadly impact of lightning and have prompted the government to announce a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for each affected family.

(With inputs from agencies.)