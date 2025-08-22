Crisis Management: Naidu's Proactive Measures Amid Andhra Pradesh Floods

In response to severe flooding caused by heavy inflows into the Godavari and Krishna rivers, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for emergency measures to safeguard public welfare. Directing his officials from New Delhi, Naidu emphasized the need for preparedness to minimize inconvenience to residents.

During a teleconference with Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, Naidu assessed the situation and highlighted the significance of accurate communication. He instructed that timely updates about floods and rain must reach the public, leaving no room for misinformation.

With substantial floodwater releases, including 13.4 lakh cusecs in the Godavari and significant volumes in the Krishna, Naidu urged local authorities to maintain high alert in submerged areas. He addressed not only flood management but also scrutinized the distribution of fertilizers and pesticides, demanding accountability and vigilance.

