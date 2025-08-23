Left Menu

Tragedy Amidst Torrential Downpour in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu, especially Chennai and nearby districts, experienced heavy rainfall leading to flooding. A sanitation worker, Varalakshmi, died by electrocution after stepping on a live wire. Her family received compensation. The storm continues while efforts are made to manage the impact on infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-08-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 14:08 IST
Tragedy Amidst Torrential Downpour in Tamil Nadu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Tamil Nadu, with Chennai and its neighboring districts facing severe downpours. The incessant rainfall led to multiple incidents, including the tragic death of a sanitation worker due to electrocution.

Varalakshmi, employed at Urbaser Sumeet, was performing her duties at Kannagi Nagar when she accidentally stepped on a live electric wire hidden beneath stagnant water. The unfortunate incident cut her life short and highlighted the dangers sanitation workers face during adverse weather conditions.

The state government responded swiftly, awarding the bereaved family a solatium of Rs 20 lakh. Officials, including Health Minister Ma Subramanian, presented the compensation on behalf of the State electricity board and the employer. Efforts to clear blocked roads and subways are ongoing, as meteorologists predict continued thunderstorms in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025