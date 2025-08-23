Tragedy Amidst Torrential Downpour in Tamil Nadu

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Tamil Nadu, with Chennai and its neighboring districts facing severe downpours. The incessant rainfall led to multiple incidents, including the tragic death of a sanitation worker due to electrocution.

Varalakshmi, employed at Urbaser Sumeet, was performing her duties at Kannagi Nagar when she accidentally stepped on a live electric wire hidden beneath stagnant water. The unfortunate incident cut her life short and highlighted the dangers sanitation workers face during adverse weather conditions.

The state government responded swiftly, awarding the bereaved family a solatium of Rs 20 lakh. Officials, including Health Minister Ma Subramanian, presented the compensation on behalf of the State electricity board and the employer. Efforts to clear blocked roads and subways are ongoing, as meteorologists predict continued thunderstorms in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)