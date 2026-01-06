Crackdown on Rs 130-Crore Arunachal Land Compensation Scam

Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, today vowed stringent measures in response to a significant Rs 130-crore land compensation scam tied to the Lada-Sarli portion of the Frontier Highway. The fraudulent activity is said to involve disbursed compensations for the 125.5-km highway segment that enhances connectivity along the strategic India-China border.

The state-appointed one-man inquiry committee has completed its investigation, presenting a detailed report on the irregularities. The Arunachal Pradesh government has initiated a new round of verification to scrutinize land ownership records and compensations awarded for the project area, underscoring its commitment to transparency and accountability.

Despite calls for a probe by central agencies, including the ED or CBI, Khandu clarified that such a decision lies with federal authorities. Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Bureau has apprehended the land revenue officer of East Kameng district in connection to the scam, spotlighting ongoing efforts to hold offenders accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)