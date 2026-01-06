Left Menu

Crackdown on Rs 130-Crore Arunachal Land Compensation Scam

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has vowed strict action in a Rs 130-crore land compensation scam involving the Lada-Sarli section of the Frontier Highway. A state investigation has been completed, and further verification of records has been ordered. Central agency involvement depends on federal authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 06-01-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 16:44 IST
Crackdown on Rs 130-Crore Arunachal Land Compensation Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, today vowed stringent measures in response to a significant Rs 130-crore land compensation scam tied to the Lada-Sarli portion of the Frontier Highway. The fraudulent activity is said to involve disbursed compensations for the 125.5-km highway segment that enhances connectivity along the strategic India-China border.

The state-appointed one-man inquiry committee has completed its investigation, presenting a detailed report on the irregularities. The Arunachal Pradesh government has initiated a new round of verification to scrutinize land ownership records and compensations awarded for the project area, underscoring its commitment to transparency and accountability.

Despite calls for a probe by central agencies, including the ED or CBI, Khandu clarified that such a decision lies with federal authorities. Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Bureau has apprehended the land revenue officer of East Kameng district in connection to the scam, spotlighting ongoing efforts to hold offenders accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tripura's Development Debate: CM Saha Criticizes Tribal Council's Progress

Tripura's Development Debate: CM Saha Criticizes Tribal Council's Progress

 India
2
V K Ebrahim Kunju: A Political Journey Marked by Influence and Controversy

V K Ebrahim Kunju: A Political Journey Marked by Influence and Controversy

 India
3
Venezuela's Debt Dilemma: A Complex Path to Restructuring

Venezuela's Debt Dilemma: A Complex Path to Restructuring

 Global
4
European leaders push back on Trump comments seeking Greenland, reaffirm the Arctic island 'belongs to its people,' reports AP.

European leaders push back on Trump comments seeking Greenland, reaffirm the...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026