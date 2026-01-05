Left Menu

KSHRC Orders Rs 5 Lakh Compensation for Lift Trapped Patient

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has ordered the state government to pay Rs 5 lakh in compensation to Ravindran Nair, who was trapped in a hospital lift for 42 hours. The commission cited gross negligence by authorities and directed the hospital to offer necessary medical and psychological care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-01-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 18:40 IST
KSHRC Orders Rs 5 Lakh Compensation for Lift Trapped Patient
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has instructed the state government to provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to a patient, Ravindran Nair, who experienced a harrowing 42-hour entrapment inside an elevator at a medical college hospital. The commission highlighted grave negligence and a serious dereliction of duty by the concerned authorities.

Justice Alexander Thomas, the Commission's Chairperson, stated in the order that the compensation for the Pongumoodu native, Nair, should be dispensed within two months. The government is authorized to reclaim this sum from those found responsible for the negligence, in compliance with applicable laws. Furthermore, the state may pursue legal action against the lift service company if any lapses are ascertained.

The hospital superintendent has been mandated to extend necessary medical care, including psychological support, free from charge, to Nair for the trauma endured. A detailed compliance report needs to be submitted post-compensation payout. The incident, which was discovered through media reports and a direct complaint from Nair, underscores severe lapses as the faulty lift had neither been secured nor had warning notices displayed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Upholds Bail Denial for Key Accused in 2020 Delhi Riots

Supreme Court Upholds Bail Denial for Key Accused in 2020 Delhi Riots

 India
2
ISL Exodus: Foreign Stars Exit Amidst Uncertain Future

ISL Exodus: Foreign Stars Exit Amidst Uncertain Future

 India
3
Hon Hai Precision Achieves Record Revenue in December 2025

Hon Hai Precision Achieves Record Revenue in December 2025

 India
4
Goyal Unveils Advanced Skill Centres in Uttar Mumbai

Goyal Unveils Advanced Skill Centres in Uttar Mumbai

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026