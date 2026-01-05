KSHRC Orders Rs 5 Lakh Compensation for Lift Trapped Patient

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has instructed the state government to provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to a patient, Ravindran Nair, who experienced a harrowing 42-hour entrapment inside an elevator at a medical college hospital. The commission highlighted grave negligence and a serious dereliction of duty by the concerned authorities.

Justice Alexander Thomas, the Commission's Chairperson, stated in the order that the compensation for the Pongumoodu native, Nair, should be dispensed within two months. The government is authorized to reclaim this sum from those found responsible for the negligence, in compliance with applicable laws. Furthermore, the state may pursue legal action against the lift service company if any lapses are ascertained.

The hospital superintendent has been mandated to extend necessary medical care, including psychological support, free from charge, to Nair for the trauma endured. A detailed compliance report needs to be submitted post-compensation payout. The incident, which was discovered through media reports and a direct complaint from Nair, underscores severe lapses as the faulty lift had neither been secured nor had warning notices displayed.

(With inputs from agencies.)