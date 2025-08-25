Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Floodwaters Claim Lives in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

In a tragic incident in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, floodwaters claimed four lives, including a government school teacher. Despite warnings, a car attempted to cross an inundated low bridge and was swept away. Authorities recovered all bodies, with investigations ongoing to understand why warnings were ignored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:40 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Floodwaters Claim Lives in Rajasthan's Jhalawar
A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Jhalawar as floodwaters swept away a car attempting to navigate a submerged low bridge, despite warnings from locals. The incident, which occurred at noon on Sunday, resulted in the recovery of two bodies the same day.

By Monday, authorities had retrieved the bodies of Lekhraj Saini and Venugopal, the latter being a government school teacher. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Abhishek Charan confirmed the recoveries, while Mandawar Station House Officer Mahaveer noted that three bodies were handed over to families.

Officials stated that the victims ignored local warnings about the bridge, which was swamped by more than an inch of water. Investigations are underway to understand decisions that led to the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

