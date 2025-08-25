Left Menu

Odisha Flood Crisis: 160 Villages Submerged, Thousands Displaced

Odisha faces severe flooding with over 160 villages inundated due to rivers Subarnarekha and Baitarani overflowing. Emergency operations are underway, with rescue teams assisting affected residents. Jajpur is among the worst affected, as breach in Kani embankment worsens the crisis. Authorities anticipate improvement within 12 hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-08-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 23:05 IST
Odisha is grappling with severe flooding as rivers Subarnarekha and Baitarani overflow, affecting over 160 villages in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, and Jajpur. This deluge has displaced thousands, putting residents' lives and properties at risk. Jajpur is notably hard-hit, suffering from a breach in the Kani embankment that has submerged numerous villages.

Authorities have launched rigorous rescue operations. Shelters have been established, and medical services are on the ground. The situation is expected to improve shortly as water levels stabilize. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari assures that efforts are in place to provide food and relief to those impacted.

Emergency setups are operational, with free kitchens and boats active in providing aid. Rescue teams, including ODRAF personnel, have been crucial in evacuating residents trapped by floodwaters. Schools in affected areas remain closed as officials monitor river levels for potential risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

