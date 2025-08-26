Deluge in Jammu: Rising Waters and Rising Concerns

In Jammu, relentless rains have led to a serious flooding crisis, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and extensive damage to infrastructure, including homes and bridges. The perilous conditions have prompted Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to travel from Srinagar to monitor the situation first-hand.

As the water bodies flow above dangerous levels, roads, including the Jammu-Srinagar and Kishtwar-Doda national highways, have been closed, and landslides have exacerbated travel disruptions. The prominent pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine has been temporarily halted as a safety measure amid the downpour.

Amid warnings of potential cloudbursts and landslides, authorities urge vigilance and have provided helpline numbers for those in flood-prone districts. The rising water in various rivers intensifies concerns in the already waterlogged Kathua district, heightening the need for urgent measures and public cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)