Controversy Over Trump Administration's Climate Change Proposal

The Trump administration is attempting to reverse a significant climate change finding, relying heavily on an ostensibly flawed Department of Energy report. The Environmental Protection Agency aims to leverage this to overturn the 'endangerment finding'—a milestone climate concept—with broad implications for environmental regulation.

Scientists have broadly criticized the DOE report for errors, accusing it of bias and skewing data to cast doubt on climate change severity. Among the 64 scientists surveyed by the Associated Press, most stated the administration's conclusions were based on cherry-picked data, further inflating skepticism.

Public comments on the report will be accepted by the Energy Department until September 2, with the EPA holding hearings. As mainstream scientists mobilize against the proposal, the National Academy of Sciences prepares a report assessing the greenhouse gas threat to public health.

