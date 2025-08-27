FEMA Employees on Leave After Dissent Letter Against Trump Administration

In a development that raises concerns about the Trump administration's stance on dissent, multiple employees from the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have been placed on administrative leave. The suspension followed their signing of an open dissent letter, according to the non-profit group Stand Up for Science.

The incident follows a similar pattern from July, when the Environmental Protection Agency placed 139 employees on leave for criticizing Trump's policies. Employees warned Congress that inexperience among Trump's appointees could lead to a disaster akin to Hurricane Katrina.

As FEMA grapples with internal challenges, including significant workforce reductions and a planned funding cut, the agency assured that accountability remains a priority. However, these actions have sparked debates about the administration's handling of whistleblowers and reform efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)