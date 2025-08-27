Ferozepur Flood Crisis: Rescues, Relief, and Rising Waters
The flood situation in Ferozepur remains dire with over 2,000 people rescued. The district administration, assisted by the Army, BSF, and NDRF, continues rescue efforts. Rising Sutlej waters have severely impacted several villages, leading to evacuations. Relief camps are providing necessary aid as officials monitor water levels.
The flood situation in the border district of Ferozepur presents a grim picture as officials confirmed that over 2,000 residents have been evacuated in the last 48 hours alone. With the rising waters of the Sutlej posing significant challenges, villages have faced evacuations, forcing many to abandon homes and livestock.
The district administration, backed by the Army, BSF, NDRF, and local police, has been conducting relentless rescue operations. Key affected areas include Kaluwala, Tendi Wala, and Bagge Wala, where a sudden rise in water levels necessitated swift action. Relief camps equipped with basic necessities have been established to aid the displaced.
Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma assured uninterrupted food supply and medical services in 12 relief camps. Amid the escalating crisis, a bridge near Jhamke village collapsed, hampering connectivity. Rising discharge rates at Harike and Hussainiwala highlight the intensifying situation, prompting ongoing vigilance.
