Malawi Combines AI and Community Action to Build Stronger Climate Resilience

Malawi is charting a new course in climate resilience, blending national leadership, technological innovation, and grassroots action to better prepare its citizens for the growing threat of climate shocks. With climate-related disasters expected to intensify, the country is accelerating efforts to expand early warning systems and integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into weather prediction, while ensuring that local communities remain at the heart of climate response.

Rising Climate Risks to Economy and Livelihoods

According to Yusuf Mkungula, Principal Secretary at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, recurring climate shocks could reduce Malawi’s GDP by up to 16% by 2050 if urgent interventions are not made. This stark projection highlights the economic vulnerability of the nation, where agriculture remains the backbone of livelihoods.

Speaking at the opening of the Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems (CREWS) Malawi Partner Coordination and Stocktaking Meeting, Mr. Mkungula emphasized that building effective partnerships and improving coordination are vital to ensuring sustainable climate services that reach every citizen.

The two-day meeting, held in collaboration with the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the World Bank, and local partners, brought together over 100 representatives from government agencies, development partners, academia, and civil society.

Policy Shifts and Institutional Reforms

Malawi is at a turning point in its climate governance. The Meteorological Bill is under review, a new Climate Policy is in development, and the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) is finalizing its Strategic Plan (2025–2030). At the same time, the Disaster Risk Management Act is being operationalized, strengthening the institutional framework for disaster preparedness.

These efforts align with Malawi’s pledge to achieve “Early Warnings for All” by 2027, ensuring that every citizen—regardless of their location or vulnerability—has access to reliable, actionable, and timely climate information.

Technology Meets Tradition: The Power of Innovation

WMO Representative Joshua Ngaina highlighted recent progress within DCCMS, including the operationalization of ENACTS Maprooms, the rollout of WIS2Box, and the development of a gender-sensitive National Framework for Climate and Water Services (NFWCS). Importantly, these innovations are being paired with community-based early warning systems that integrate local knowledge and prioritize the needs of women, children, and persons with disabilities.

A landmark step forward is the pilot deployment of an AI-based Weather Prediction (AI-WP) system. Funded through CREWS, the initiative aims to improve forecast accuracy, speed, and accessibility. By combining advanced computing with localized expertise, Malawi is setting a precedent for how low-income nations can leapfrog into climate-smart solutions.

Bridging Infrastructure Gaps

Despite progress, major infrastructure gaps remain. Out of 100 weather stations across the country, only 28 are fully operational. According to DCCMS Director Lucy Mtilatila, it will require at least $63 million to implement the National Framework for Water and Climate Services.

Ms. Mtilatila shared findings from a preliminary cost-benefit analysis indicating that every dollar invested in meteorological services yields up to $14 in benefits—a compelling case for continued investment.

Meanwhile, digital tools are gaining traction. The bilingual Zanyengo weather app is expanding access to forecasts, complementing community radio broadcasts, SMS alerts, and word-of-mouth communication through local leaders. DCCMS has also grown its social media presence, with over 50,000 Facebook followers and an ambitious target of half a million within the next five years.

Community Resilience in Action

Field visits to Mzuzu and Zomba districts showcased the practical benefits of CREWS investments at the community level. In Mzuzu, households have constructed drainage systems based on risk awareness training, significantly reducing flood risks. Local Disaster Risk Management Committees (DRMCs) are implementing contingency plans, risk maps, and search-and-rescue training, all supported by WMO and the Malawi Red Cross.

These committees have been equipped with personal protective equipment, torches, and emergency supplies—resources that have already contributed to a reduction in flood-related deaths. Importantly, the structures emphasize inclusivity, ensuring that vulnerable groups, including women, children, and people with disabilities, receive targeted support.

Block leaders are proving crucial in disseminating last-mile warnings. Using WhatsApp and instant messaging, they deliver timely alerts directly to households. This local chain of communication ensures that warnings reach even the most remote and marginalized families.

As one Mzuzu committee member, Prince Ngulebe, explained: “When the city council sends warnings, we receive them on WhatsApp and spread them to every household. Everyone knows who to call and where to go.”

In Zomba, village elder Mr. Talipu echoed the sense of empowerment: “Thanks to CREWS support, we now understand that we live in a dangerous area and know what to do in case of a disaster. We are better prepared and can help protect ourselves and members of our community.”

The Road Ahead

Malawi’s climate resilience journey is far from complete, but the convergence of policy reforms, international partnerships, AI-driven forecasting, and community-led adaptation provides a blueprint for progress.

While financing gaps remain daunting, the nation’s blend of innovation and inclusivity is already saving lives and laying the foundation for stronger economic and social resilience. By investing in both technology and people, Malawi is ensuring that climate action is not just top-down, but deeply rooted in local realities.