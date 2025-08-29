Left Menu

Hoshiarpur Residents Urge Swift Action Against River Beas Flood Threat

Residents in Hoshiarpur's Mukerian and Tanda subdivisions face threat from Chakki Khad's rising waters, a tributary of the River Beas. With Pong Dam exceeding danger levels, local sarpanch Manjinder Singh calls for plugging embankment breaches. Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner assures timely relief efforts and compensation for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Residents in Hoshiarpur's Mukerian subdivision are demanding immediate action from authorities as Chakki Khad, a tributary of the River Beas, continues to swell.

Pong Dam's water level stayed above the danger mark, causing anxiety over potential floods. On August 24, breaches in River Beas' embankments led to submerging low-lying areas.

Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain confirmed administration efforts for relief operations, ensuring affected residents receive timely assistance. Agricultural damage across 2,200 acres is reported, urging the need for quick intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

