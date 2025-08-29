Hoshiarpur Residents Urge Swift Action Against River Beas Flood Threat

Residents in Hoshiarpur's Mukerian subdivision are demanding immediate action from authorities as Chakki Khad, a tributary of the River Beas, continues to swell.

Pong Dam's water level stayed above the danger mark, causing anxiety over potential floods. On August 24, breaches in River Beas' embankments led to submerging low-lying areas.

Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain confirmed administration efforts for relief operations, ensuring affected residents receive timely assistance. Agricultural damage across 2,200 acres is reported, urging the need for quick intervention.

