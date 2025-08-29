Left Menu

Surge in Executions Raises Global Concerns

The United Nations human rights office reported an alarming increase in executions conducted by Iranian authorities, reaching at least 841 so far this year. Notably, July witnessed a sharp rise with 100 executions, more than twice the number recorded in the same month the previous year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:27 IST
The United Nations human rights office has raised significant concerns over the marked increase in executions carried out by Iranian authorities, tallying at least 841 this year.

July represented a particularly troubling period, with the number of executions doubling compared to the same month last year, according to the Office for the High Commissioner of Human Rights.

This surge highlights ongoing international apprehension regarding Iran's human rights practices and underscores the dire need for international dialogue and reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

