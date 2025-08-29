Left Menu

Cloudburst Sparks Panic in Gurez Sector: No Casualties Reported

A cloudburst struck the Tulail area of Gurez Sector in Bandipora, causing panic among residents. However, no casualties have been reported. Further information about the incident is still awaited.

A cloudburst unexpectedly impacted the Tulail area of the Gurez Sector in Bandipora district recently, according to local officials. Residents experienced significant panic due to the sudden heavy rainfall.

Despite the intensity of the event, no casualties have been reported at this time, providing some relief to the affected community.

Authorities are still gathering more information about the incident to assess any potential damage and necessary response measures.

