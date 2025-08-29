Cloudburst Sparks Panic in Gurez Sector: No Casualties Reported
A cloudburst struck the Tulail area of Gurez Sector in Bandipora, causing panic among residents. However, no casualties have been reported. Further information about the incident is still awaited.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:26 IST
- Country:
- India
A cloudburst unexpectedly impacted the Tulail area of the Gurez Sector in Bandipora district recently, according to local officials. Residents experienced significant panic due to the sudden heavy rainfall.
Despite the intensity of the event, no casualties have been reported at this time, providing some relief to the affected community.
Authorities are still gathering more information about the incident to assess any potential damage and necessary response measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- cloudburst
- Gurez Sector
- Bandipora
- district
- Tulail
- heavy rain
- panic
- Kashmir
- officials
- incident
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Predator Panic: Mahsi Tehsil Under Siege
Himachal Pradesh Braces for Heavy Rainfall with IMD's Warning
Deluge in Delhi: Commuters Face Traffic Turmoil Amid Heavy Rain
Heavy Rains Paralyze Maharashtra's Latur and Nanded Districts
Telangana Assembly to Dive into Judicial Report, Urea Crisis, and Heavy Rains