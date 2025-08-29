Left Menu

Swift Response Prevents Chaos in Thane After Boulder Crash

A boulder crash on Mahape-Shil Road in Thane, occurring near Shil water tank, blocked the road but resulted in no injuries. Prompt action by local authorities, including personnel from the police, fire brigade, and disaster management, ensured swift debris removal and restored traffic flow quickly.

Updated: 29-08-2025 23:26 IST
A boulder crash occurred on Mahape-Shil Road in Thane district on Friday, reported a civic official. Thankfully, the incident, which took place near a hotel close to the Shil water tank at 7:49 pm, caused no injuries.

Yasin Tadvi, the chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell, confirmed the rapid response of the Mumbra police, fire brigade, and a disaster management team from the Diva ward committee. They arrived promptly with two earth movers and an emergency fire tender vehicle to manage the scene.

Although the boulders initially blocked the road, efforts by the teams ensured debris was cleared swiftly, restoring traffic on the busy route. Tadvi advised commuters and residents to remain vigilant during the monsoon as such incidents are not uncommon in the hilly region.

