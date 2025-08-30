Ancient Toad Sculptures Unearthed in Peru Reveal Climate Change's Historic Impact

Archaeologists have uncovered a small sculpture of two toads near the ancient city of Caral in Peru, shedding light on the profound impacts of historical climate change. The artifacts, including anthropomorphic figures, date back 3,800 years and underscore a civilization's struggle against environmental shifts.

The Vichama archeological site, located 160 kilometers north of Lima, once flourished as an urban center from 1800 to 1500 B.C. following Caral's collapse. According to lead researcher Tatiana Abad, the toad sculpture symbolizes fertility and the society's reliance on water after severe droughts devastated the region.

Along with this poignant artifact, skeletal figures found in Vichama appear to depict malnutrition, further illustrating the adverse effects of climate change. This global phenomenon not only contributed to the decline of Caral but also had repercussions on other civilizations worldwide, according to researchers.

(With inputs from agencies.)