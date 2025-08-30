Left Menu

Devastating Floods in Punjab: Over 1,000 Villages Submerged

Punjab is reeling under severe floods with over 1,000 villages affected, primarily in Gurdaspur. The floods, caused by swollen rivers after heavy rains, have displaced thousands, leading to massive rescue operations by the NDRF, Army, and local authorities. Relief efforts continue as financial losses mount.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-08-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 19:22 IST
Devastating Floods in Punjab: Over 1,000 Villages Submerged
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Over 1,000 villages in Punjab, predominantly in Gurdaspur district, have been swamped by floods, affecting more than 61,000 hectares of farmland, as officials observed on Saturday.

Rescue operations are underway, with 11,330 individuals evacuated to safer locations, facilitated by the NDRF, Army, BSF, and district authorities.

The calamity, attributed to swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers following heavy rains in neighboring Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, has severed numerous districts, including Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar.

Punjab's Chief Secretary K A P Sinha conducted a visit to the Beas's Pong Dam and inspected flood-affected sectors in Hoshiarpur, reviewing relief efforts.

He instructed officials to rigorously regulate water discharge based on technical assessments to alleviate downstream populations' distress, maintaining vigilant monitoring.

Thus far, 1,018 villages across the state have suffered, leading to significant agricultural and livestock losses.

District reports indicate extensive farmland damage, notably 16,632 hectares in Fazilka, 10,806 hectares in Ferozepur, and other areas adversely hit.

Rescue records show 11,330 individuals evacuated, with significant numbers from districts like Ferozepur and Gurdaspur.

Authorities mention 4,711 people were relocated in the past day alone, with relief camps accommodating 4,729 victims.

Current operations see 77 of 87 relief centers functioning fully, offering essential services to the affected populace.

Resourceful coordination comes from NDRF, SDRF, Punjab Police, and the Army, with local community backing.

Military units, including the Army, BSF, and Indian Air Force, are engaged in Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, and other regions.

Accompanying the chief secretary were Principal Secretary (Water Resources) Krishan Kumar and key district figures, offering reassurance of governmental support.

Infrastructure reinforcement, like embankment strengthening, is underway.

The state government pledges comprehensive aid to those impacted, leveraging collaborative efforts from Red Cross, NGOs, revenue, and health departments.

TRENDING

1
Chancellor Merz's Stance: Ending the Conflict in Ukraine

Chancellor Merz's Stance: Ending the Conflict in Ukraine

 Germany
2
Turmoil in Yemen: Prime Minister Killed in Israeli Airstrike

Turmoil in Yemen: Prime Minister Killed in Israeli Airstrike

 Egypt
3
Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra': A New Political Revolution from Bihar

Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra': A New Political Revolution from Bihar

 India
4
Political Showdown: BJP vs Congress in Arunachal Pradesh

Political Showdown: BJP vs Congress in Arunachal Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025