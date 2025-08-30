Devastating Floods in Punjab: Over 1,000 Villages Submerged

Over 1,000 villages in Punjab, predominantly in Gurdaspur district, have been swamped by floods, affecting more than 61,000 hectares of farmland, as officials observed on Saturday.

Rescue operations are underway, with 11,330 individuals evacuated to safer locations, facilitated by the NDRF, Army, BSF, and district authorities.

The calamity, attributed to swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers following heavy rains in neighboring Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, has severed numerous districts, including Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar.

Punjab's Chief Secretary K A P Sinha conducted a visit to the Beas's Pong Dam and inspected flood-affected sectors in Hoshiarpur, reviewing relief efforts.

He instructed officials to rigorously regulate water discharge based on technical assessments to alleviate downstream populations' distress, maintaining vigilant monitoring.

Thus far, 1,018 villages across the state have suffered, leading to significant agricultural and livestock losses.

District reports indicate extensive farmland damage, notably 16,632 hectares in Fazilka, 10,806 hectares in Ferozepur, and other areas adversely hit.

Rescue records show 11,330 individuals evacuated, with significant numbers from districts like Ferozepur and Gurdaspur.

Authorities mention 4,711 people were relocated in the past day alone, with relief camps accommodating 4,729 victims.

Current operations see 77 of 87 relief centers functioning fully, offering essential services to the affected populace.

Resourceful coordination comes from NDRF, SDRF, Punjab Police, and the Army, with local community backing.

Military units, including the Army, BSF, and Indian Air Force, are engaged in Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, and other regions.

Accompanying the chief secretary were Principal Secretary (Water Resources) Krishan Kumar and key district figures, offering reassurance of governmental support.

Infrastructure reinforcement, like embankment strengthening, is underway.

The state government pledges comprehensive aid to those impacted, leveraging collaborative efforts from Red Cross, NGOs, revenue, and health departments.