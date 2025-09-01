Left Menu

UK Battles Bird Flu: H5N1 Outbreak Confirmed in Southwestern England

The UK has confirmed an outbreak of the H5N1 bird flu virus in southwestern England. Authorities have imposed protective measures, including a 3 km exclusion zone and a 10 km monitoring area around the affected premises in Devon, where poultry will be culled to prevent further spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 02:26 IST
The UK government announced on Sunday that a new outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza virus has been detected at a poultry site in southwestern England.

To contain and control the spread, officials have set up a 3 km protection zone and a 10 km surveillance zone around the premises near Exminster in Devon.

All poultry at the affected location will undergo humane culling as part of the measures implemented to prevent further transmission of the virus.

