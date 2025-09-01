UK Battles Bird Flu: H5N1 Outbreak Confirmed in Southwestern England

The UK government announced on Sunday that a new outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza virus has been detected at a poultry site in southwestern England.

To contain and control the spread, officials have set up a 3 km protection zone and a 10 km surveillance zone around the premises near Exminster in Devon.

All poultry at the affected location will undergo humane culling as part of the measures implemented to prevent further transmission of the virus.

(With inputs from agencies.)