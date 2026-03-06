Swift Response Contained Bhajanpura Fire Outbreak
A fire erupted in a four-storey building in Bhajanpura, northeast Delhi, leading authorities to deploy nine fire tenders. The blaze was extinguished in just over an hour, with no casualties reported. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.
A fire broke out in a four-story building in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area on Friday afternoon, prompting an immediate response from the authorities. The Delhi Fire Services quickly dispatched nine fire tenders to the scene.
Delhi Fire Services received the emergency call at 1:01 PM. The building, which housed several restaurants, was significantly affected by the flames on the ground, first, and second floors. The fire was successfully extinguished by 2:25 PM.
No casualties have been reported so far, according to officials. Investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of the fire as authorities continue their analysis of the incident.
