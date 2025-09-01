Left Menu

Yamuna Rising: Delhi Braces for Potential Flood

Delhi authorities have advised evacuations from the Yamuna floodplain due to rising water levels. The Old Railway Bridge is a key observation point, with water expected to reach 206 meters by September 2nd evening. Barrages upstream, like Hathnikund, have significantly contributed to the river's surge.

Authorities in Delhi have urged residents of the Yamuna floodplain to evacuate as the water level of the river is approaching critical marks, expecting to reach 206 meters by Tuesday evening.

The rise is due to significant water discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage, causing the river to swell to 204.87 meters at the Old Railway Bridge. The warning mark is 204.50 meters with the danger mark set at 205.33 meters.

Officials have been instructed to monitor the situation closely and evacuate residents if water levels exceed the mark. This precaution follows a significant release from upstream barrages and weather forecasts predicting continued heavy rainfall.

