Yamuna Rising: Delhi Braces for Potential Flood

Authorities in Delhi have urged residents of the Yamuna floodplain to evacuate as the water level of the river is approaching critical marks, expecting to reach 206 meters by Tuesday evening.

The rise is due to significant water discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage, causing the river to swell to 204.87 meters at the Old Railway Bridge. The warning mark is 204.50 meters with the danger mark set at 205.33 meters.

Officials have been instructed to monitor the situation closely and evacuate residents if water levels exceed the mark. This precaution follows a significant release from upstream barrages and weather forecasts predicting continued heavy rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)