Left Menu

Avian Flu Alert: NZP Implements Emergency Measures

The National Zoological Park (NZP) has intensified its surveillance and bio-security protocols after discovering a dead migratory painted stork and a sick stork. Swab samples are being analyzed for H5N1 avian influenza. An emergency meeting with experts aims to contain the infection and protect zoo inhabitants and staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:43 IST
Avian Flu Alert: NZP Implements Emergency Measures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Zoological Park (NZP) has ramped up its surveillance and bio-security measures after a dead migratory painted stork was discovered near a pond, and another stork was found ailing in the water bird aviary, according to officials on Monday.

The ailing bird has been transferred to an isolation ward for treatment, while swab samples have been dispatched for screening. Officials confirmed that samples from painted storks in the pond area tested positive for the H5N1 avian influenza virus at the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal.

"Thorough cleaning and disinfection with virucide in animal houses and bird enclosures are now conducted twice daily," said an official. An emergency virtual meeting of the NZP Health Advisory Committee with experts is set to address further action to curb the infection and ensure the safety of both wild animals and zoo personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Landslides in Jammu and Kashmir: A Hamlet on the Brink

Landslides in Jammu and Kashmir: A Hamlet on the Brink

 India
2
Political Showdown in Bihar: Leaders Clash Ahead of Elections

Political Showdown in Bihar: Leaders Clash Ahead of Elections

 India
3
Sharif Urges SCO for Structured Dialogue to Address South Asia Disputes

Sharif Urges SCO for Structured Dialogue to Address South Asia Disputes

 China
4
Venezuela's Defiant Stance Amid Rising Tensions

Venezuela's Defiant Stance Amid Rising Tensions

 Venezuela

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025