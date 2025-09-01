Avian Flu Alert: NZP Implements Emergency Measures
The National Zoological Park (NZP) has intensified its surveillance and bio-security protocols after discovering a dead migratory painted stork and a sick stork. Swab samples are being analyzed for H5N1 avian influenza. An emergency meeting with experts aims to contain the infection and protect zoo inhabitants and staff.
- Country:
- India
The National Zoological Park (NZP) has ramped up its surveillance and bio-security measures after a dead migratory painted stork was discovered near a pond, and another stork was found ailing in the water bird aviary, according to officials on Monday.
The ailing bird has been transferred to an isolation ward for treatment, while swab samples have been dispatched for screening. Officials confirmed that samples from painted storks in the pond area tested positive for the H5N1 avian influenza virus at the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal.
"Thorough cleaning and disinfection with virucide in animal houses and bird enclosures are now conducted twice daily," said an official. An emergency virtual meeting of the NZP Health Advisory Committee with experts is set to address further action to curb the infection and ensure the safety of both wild animals and zoo personnel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Bolsters Surveillance: 50,000 More CCTVs to Enhance City's Security
Kremlin Rejects Allegations of Russian Drone Surveillance Over German Military Routes
Kremlin Refutes NYT Drone Surveillance Allegations
Drone Surveillance Claims: Kremlin Denies Allegations
Kremlin Dismisses Drone Surveillance Allegations