Avian Flu Alert: NZP Implements Emergency Measures

The National Zoological Park (NZP) has ramped up its surveillance and bio-security measures after a dead migratory painted stork was discovered near a pond, and another stork was found ailing in the water bird aviary, according to officials on Monday.

The ailing bird has been transferred to an isolation ward for treatment, while swab samples have been dispatched for screening. Officials confirmed that samples from painted storks in the pond area tested positive for the H5N1 avian influenza virus at the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal.

"Thorough cleaning and disinfection with virucide in animal houses and bird enclosures are now conducted twice daily," said an official. An emergency virtual meeting of the NZP Health Advisory Committee with experts is set to address further action to curb the infection and ensure the safety of both wild animals and zoo personnel.

