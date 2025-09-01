Left Menu

Scientific Team Concludes Sikkim Glacial Lake Mission

A multidisciplinary team recently completed a field mission assessing glacial lakes in Sikkim. The expedition focused on studies crucial for understanding flood risks associated with these lakes. Their work is part of India's broader effort to monitor the Himalayan glacial systems and improve early-warning mechanisms for climate-related hazards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:53 IST
Scientific Team Concludes Sikkim Glacial Lake Mission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A multidisciplinary scientific team has concluded a significant week-long mission assessing glacial lakes in north Sikkim, officials reported on Monday.

The team conducted critical assessments and sediment studies following recent floods in the region, starting from Muguthang and reaching South Lhonak, where they performed bathymetric studies, installed pressure probes, and gathered post-flood sediment samples. These actions are vital for ongoing evaluations of glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) risks.

While some team members returned to the state capital, others continued to Changsang Lake and Thangu for further studies on lake stability and hazard potential. This expedition contributes to India's intensified efforts to monitor Himalayan glacial systems and enhance early-warning systems for climate-induced hazards in high-altitude locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Landslides in Jammu and Kashmir: A Hamlet on the Brink

Landslides in Jammu and Kashmir: A Hamlet on the Brink

 India
2
Political Showdown in Bihar: Leaders Clash Ahead of Elections

Political Showdown in Bihar: Leaders Clash Ahead of Elections

 India
3
Sharif Urges SCO for Structured Dialogue to Address South Asia Disputes

Sharif Urges SCO for Structured Dialogue to Address South Asia Disputes

 China
4
Venezuela's Defiant Stance Amid Rising Tensions

Venezuela's Defiant Stance Amid Rising Tensions

 Venezuela

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025