Scientific Team Concludes Sikkim Glacial Lake Mission

A multidisciplinary scientific team has concluded a significant week-long mission assessing glacial lakes in north Sikkim, officials reported on Monday.

The team conducted critical assessments and sediment studies following recent floods in the region, starting from Muguthang and reaching South Lhonak, where they performed bathymetric studies, installed pressure probes, and gathered post-flood sediment samples. These actions are vital for ongoing evaluations of glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) risks.

While some team members returned to the state capital, others continued to Changsang Lake and Thangu for further studies on lake stability and hazard potential. This expedition contributes to India's intensified efforts to monitor Himalayan glacial systems and enhance early-warning systems for climate-induced hazards in high-altitude locations.

