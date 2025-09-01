Devastating Earthquake Strikes Eastern Afghanistan: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds

A powerful earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, claiming over 800 lives and injuring more than 2,500 people. The 6.0 magnitude quake hit Kunar province near the city of Jalalabad, causing widespread devastation and leaving many in desperate need of aid.

The Taliban government reported that the death toll continues to rise as rescue operations proceed. Remote areas have been severely affected, complicating access for aid workers who are struggling to reach survivors. Amid blocked roads, flights are transporting the injured to hospitals.

The disaster has intensified Afghanistan's existing humanitarian challenges. International organizations and local authorities are calling for urgent support as rescue teams work tirelessly to recover those trapped under the rubble.

(With inputs from agencies.)