Amaravati's Transformation: Fast-Tracking Development Projects

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu directs officials to hasten Amaravati's development during the 52nd CRDA meeting. Proposals include an SPV for major projects, infrastructure developments, and architectural enhancements. There's also a focus on creating a health city to boost public health services, drafting new urban guidelines, and promoting tourism.

Amaravati | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a decisive move to quicken the pace of Amaravati's development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu instructed officials during the 52nd Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting to expedite crucial construction works.

The meeting, held at the CM's camp office, cleared seven key proposals. Noteworthy among them is the creation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) aimed at executing pivotal projects including a greenfield airport, iconic infrastructures, and a sports city, all designed to meet world-class standards.

Naidu emphasized the importance of attractive and globally appealing urban design, approving tenders for extensive roadworks. Plans were also unveiled for health city projects, supported by international expertise, aimed at enhancing public health services. Tourism-oriented development along the Krishna River Islands was stressed, marking a push for regional growth and investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

