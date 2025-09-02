Amaravati's Transformation: Fast-Tracking Development Projects

In a decisive move to quicken the pace of Amaravati's development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu instructed officials during the 52nd Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting to expedite crucial construction works.

The meeting, held at the CM's camp office, cleared seven key proposals. Noteworthy among them is the creation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) aimed at executing pivotal projects including a greenfield airport, iconic infrastructures, and a sports city, all designed to meet world-class standards.

Naidu emphasized the importance of attractive and globally appealing urban design, approving tenders for extensive roadworks. Plans were also unveiled for health city projects, supported by international expertise, aimed at enhancing public health services. Tourism-oriented development along the Krishna River Islands was stressed, marking a push for regional growth and investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)