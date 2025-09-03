Raging Rains in Jammu & Kashmir: Lives Lost and Streets Submerged
Heavy rains across Jammu and Kashmir have led to severe flooding, resulting in the death of a woman and her daughter and leaving 40 people trapped. Roads, including the Srinagar-Jammu highway, remain closed due to landslides. Efforts are in place to rescue trapped families and restore essential services.
In a grim turn of events, heavy rains across Jammu and Kashmir have claimed the lives of a mother and daughter and left 40 individuals stranded in Akhnoor's flooded village, according to officials. The continuous downpour has escalated water levels in rivers, streams, and rivulets, leading to increased risk and closed highways.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convened an urgent meeting to assess the flood situation, directing the administration to expedite ground response, clear waterlogged areas, and ensure public safety. The rains have inundated many areas of south Kashmir, impacting major roadways and prompting school closures across the region.
As rescue operations continue, authorities urge the public to remain cautious and refrain from approaching swollen water bodies. Emergency services, including helplines, are on standby as weather forecasts predict further rains, posing a threat of landslides and flash floods.
