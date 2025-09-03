Left Menu

Heroic Army Rescue Amidst Punjab's Flood Fury

A bedridden woman was rescued by the Army's Kharga Sappers amidst significant flooding near Ajnala, Amritsar. Due to impassable roads, the rescue team carried her on a bed over 300 meters. The woman was safely moved to an Army vehicle and taken to her relatives for medical attention.

A heroic rescue operation by the Army's Kharga Sappers brought relief to a bedridden woman trapped by floodwaters in Amritsar's Ajnala region. The woman, unable to evacuate due to a heart ailment, was rescued in an impressive operation demonstrating courage and compassion.

With flooding blocking boat access, the team proceeded on foot, navigating 300 meters through challenging terrain while carrying the woman on her bed. This act of valor ensured her safe transfer to a boat and subsequently an Army vehicle.

The rescue highlights the extensive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts employed by the Army across Punjab and neighboring flood-hit regions, as the state grapples with the effects of swollen rivers and severe rain.

