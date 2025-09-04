Left Menu

Mumbai Ignites the Future of Fire and Safety at Fire India 2025

Fire India 2025 will be held in Mumbai from September 25-27 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre. This premier exhibition showcases cutting-edge fire and safety technologies. The event features live demos, immersive experiences, and a global conference focused on technological advancements in fire prevention and community outreach.

Mumbai Ignites the Future of Fire and Safety at Fire India 2025
Mumbai is set to become the global focal point for fire and safety innovation this September with the advent of Fire India 2025. Hosted at the Bombay Exhibition Centre from 25th to 27th September, the event promises an unparalleled showcase of cutting-edge technologies and live demonstrations.

Fire India, now in its 19th edition, remains South Asia's largest and most influential fire and safety exhibition. Attendees can expect an array of features, including live rescue robotics, smart firefighting equipment, and the unveiling of the Innovation and Startup Zones—vanguards of new-age fire safety ideas and products.

This year's theme, "Technological Advancements in Fire Prevention: Harnessing Drones and Digital Solutions for Enhanced Capacity Building and Community Outreach," emphasizes the pivotal role of advanced technologies in safeguarding societies. The Fire India International Conference will convene global thought leaders to explore these transformative advancements.

