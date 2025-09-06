Bridging Roads and Opportunities: BRO's Youth Engagement in Arunachal Pradesh

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) aims to deepen its engagement with local communities in Arunachal Pradesh by fostering new opportunities for the region's youth, as stated by an official on Saturday.

Project Brahmank's chief engineer, Col Ashish Raisinghani, emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts between BRO and local entities in creating pathways for youth advancement.

The week-long initiative, from September 1 to 6, brought together BRO personnel, academia, and civil administration to promote awareness of BRO's contributions and career prospects in the organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)