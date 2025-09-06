Left Menu

Bridging Roads and Opportunities: BRO's Youth Engagement in Arunachal Pradesh

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is actively engaging with local communities and youth in Arunachal Pradesh through Project Brahmank. By organizing various outreach programs and collaborative efforts, BRO aims to create opportunities and strengthen ties with the community, focusing on road development, skill-building, and career awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 06-09-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 16:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) aims to deepen its engagement with local communities in Arunachal Pradesh by fostering new opportunities for the region's youth, as stated by an official on Saturday.

Project Brahmank's chief engineer, Col Ashish Raisinghani, emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts between BRO and local entities in creating pathways for youth advancement.

The week-long initiative, from September 1 to 6, brought together BRO personnel, academia, and civil administration to promote awareness of BRO's contributions and career prospects in the organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

