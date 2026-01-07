Left Menu

India Pioneers Innovative Bio-Bitumen Production to Revolutionize Road Infrastructure

Union minister Nitin Gadkari announced a breakthrough in India's road infrastructure with the commercial production of bio-bitumen, highlighting its impact on reducing pollution and boosting the economy. This innovation underscores India's commitment to sustainable development and supports the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:31 IST
India Pioneers Innovative Bio-Bitumen Production to Revolutionize Road Infrastructure
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking development for India's road infrastructure, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced the nation's commercial production of bio-bitumen, a significant advance towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Speaking at CSIR's Technology Transfer Ceremony titled 'From Farm Residue to Road: Bio-Bitumen via Pyrolysis,' Gadkari emphasized the importance of this initative.

Minister Gadkari lauded the efforts of CSIR scientists and appreciated the support from Union Minister of State, Jitendra Singh. The innovative bio-bitumen not only mitigates pollution from crop burning but also enhances the circular economy. With just 15% blending, the country stands to save nearly Rs 4,500 crore in foreign exchange, significantly reducing reliance on imported crude oil.

Gadkari also highlighted how this innovation empowers farmers, creates rural job opportunities, and bolsters the rural economy, aligning with the Modi Government's focus on sustainable, self-reliant growth. The Minister further discussed strategies for increasing exports and underscored the significance of targeted research based on resource availability, while promoting green tech such as hydrogen-powered vehicles for India's energy transition.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Flare in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Amidst Civic Poll Campaign

Tensions Flare in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Amidst Civic Poll Campaign

 India
2
Karkardooma Court Orders Release in Delhi Riots Case

Karkardooma Court Orders Release in Delhi Riots Case

 India
3
JSW Soorma Signs Off with Triumphant Win in Women's Hockey League

JSW Soorma Signs Off with Triumphant Win in Women's Hockey League

 India
4

Goa Cabinet Waives Interest on Long-standing Loans for ST and OBC Beneficiar...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026