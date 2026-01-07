India Pioneers Innovative Bio-Bitumen Production to Revolutionize Road Infrastructure

In a groundbreaking development for India's road infrastructure, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced the nation's commercial production of bio-bitumen, a significant advance towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Speaking at CSIR's Technology Transfer Ceremony titled 'From Farm Residue to Road: Bio-Bitumen via Pyrolysis,' Gadkari emphasized the importance of this initative.

Minister Gadkari lauded the efforts of CSIR scientists and appreciated the support from Union Minister of State, Jitendra Singh. The innovative bio-bitumen not only mitigates pollution from crop burning but also enhances the circular economy. With just 15% blending, the country stands to save nearly Rs 4,500 crore in foreign exchange, significantly reducing reliance on imported crude oil.

Gadkari also highlighted how this innovation empowers farmers, creates rural job opportunities, and bolsters the rural economy, aligning with the Modi Government's focus on sustainable, self-reliant growth. The Minister further discussed strategies for increasing exports and underscored the significance of targeted research based on resource availability, while promoting green tech such as hydrogen-powered vehicles for India's energy transition.