Yamuna River Recedes Below Evacuation Mark in Delhi
The Yamuna River's water level in Delhi has receded to 205.98 metres, just below the critical evacuation mark at the Old Railway Bridge. Authorities remain vigilant as temporary shelters are set up for those displaced by recent flooding. Water from upstream continues to affect levels.
- Country:
- India
The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi dropped to 205.98 metres at the Old Railway Bridge on Saturday, falling just below the 206-metre evacuation threshold. This follows several days of high water that inundated areas along the riverbanks, prompting officials to maintain high alert.
As safety measures, evacuation tents have been established along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and in Mayur Vihar to temporarily house residents from vulnerable, low-lying regions. The city's flood gauges indicate a warning level at 204.50 metres and a danger level at 205.33 metres.
The flood control department reports continuous water discharge from the Hathnikund and Wazirabad barrages, contributing to the river's rise, even as discharge levels from these sources decline. The Old Railway Bridge remains a crucial monitoring point for assessing flood risks, with incoming water taking up to 50 hours to reach the capital.
