Tragedy Strikes as Rescue Boat Capsizes Amid Punjab Floods

In a heart-wrenching incident in Punjab, Pakistan, a rescue boat carrying flood victims capsized, claiming the lives of five individuals. According to officials, the tragedy occurred in Jalalpur Pirwala, Multan district, amid continued flooding that has plagued the region since late June.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority confirmed that among the deceased were a woman and four children who were without life jackets. An investigation has been launched to determine why the boat was not adequately equipped with safety gear.

Floods have wreaked havoc across the country, with 907 reported deaths and over 1,000 injuries nationally. As Pakistan battles ongoing rain and flood challenges, authorities stress the need for stringent safety protocols and preventive measures to avert such tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)