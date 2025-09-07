Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Rescue Boat Capsizes Amid Punjab Floods

A rescue boat carrying flood victims capsized in Punjab, Pakistan, leading to the deaths of five people. The tragic event amidst ongoing floods highlights the urgency of improved safety measures. Authorities have initiated an inquiry into the lack of life jackets, while millions continue to be affected by the floods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 07-09-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 15:00 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Rescue Boat Capsizes Amid Punjab Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a heart-wrenching incident in Punjab, Pakistan, a rescue boat carrying flood victims capsized, claiming the lives of five individuals. According to officials, the tragedy occurred in Jalalpur Pirwala, Multan district, amid continued flooding that has plagued the region since late June.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority confirmed that among the deceased were a woman and four children who were without life jackets. An investigation has been launched to determine why the boat was not adequately equipped with safety gear.

Floods have wreaked havoc across the country, with 907 reported deaths and over 1,000 injuries nationally. As Pakistan battles ongoing rain and flood challenges, authorities stress the need for stringent safety protocols and preventive measures to avert such tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Kanpur: Son Allegedly Kills Mother Over Liquor Dispute

Tragedy in Kanpur: Son Allegedly Kills Mother Over Liquor Dispute

 India
2
Central Zone Surges to Duleep Trophy Final Despite Jaiswal's Fifty

Central Zone Surges to Duleep Trophy Final Despite Jaiswal's Fifty

 Global
3
Uncovering the Truth: Kashmir's Unmarked Graves Study Challenges Mass Grave Narrative

Uncovering the Truth: Kashmir's Unmarked Graves Study Challenges Mass Grave ...

 India
4
Vedanta Secures Jaiprakash Associates in Landmark Deal

Vedanta Secures Jaiprakash Associates in Landmark Deal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025