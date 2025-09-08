Left Menu

Blood Moon Spectacle: A Night of Celestial Wonders

A total lunar eclipse, also known as a 'blood moon,' mesmerized viewers across Asia, Africa, Australia, and Europe, as the full moon turned red and dimmed significantly for over an hour. Observers, including experts and enthusiasts, gathered to witness this rare astronomical event unfold in the night sky.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-09-2025 01:10 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 01:10 IST
Blood Moon Spectacle: A Night of Celestial Wonders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The night sky offered a mesmerizing celestial performance as a total lunar eclipse graced the globe. This event, which occurred on the intervening night of September 7-8, transformed the full moon into a copper-reddish spectacle, known as a 'blood moon,' visible from Asia, Africa, Australia, and parts of Europe.

A renowned astrophysicist, Deviprasad Duari, detailed the eclipse's progression. It began at 8:58 pm when the moon entered the Earth's penumbral shadow. By 11:00 pm, the moon was entirely cloaked in shadow, marking the longest total lunar eclipse since 2022. The phenomenon continued until 12:22 am before the moon re-emerged in its full brightness by 1:26 am.

This rare alignment of the Sun, Earth, and Moon drew space enthusiasts to rooftops and open grounds with telescopes, eager to witness the moon's dramatic transformation. The Birla Industrial and Technological Museum in the city also facilitated a live demonstration, fostering intrigue and fascination among students and the public alike.

TRENDING

1
Ros Canter's Unprecedented Equine Triumph: A Historic Double Victory

Ros Canter's Unprecedented Equine Triumph: A Historic Double Victory

 Global
2
Depay Breaks Dutch Scoring Record with Stunning Performance

Depay Breaks Dutch Scoring Record with Stunning Performance

 Lithuania
3
Crackdown in Devbhoomi: Operation Kalanemi's Mission Exposed

Crackdown in Devbhoomi: Operation Kalanemi's Mission Exposed

 India
4
Cracking Down on Mexico's Fuel Smuggling Network

Cracking Down on Mexico's Fuel Smuggling Network

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025