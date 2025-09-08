Blood Moon Spectacle: A Night of Celestial Wonders

The night sky offered a mesmerizing celestial performance as a total lunar eclipse graced the globe. This event, which occurred on the intervening night of September 7-8, transformed the full moon into a copper-reddish spectacle, known as a 'blood moon,' visible from Asia, Africa, Australia, and parts of Europe.

A renowned astrophysicist, Deviprasad Duari, detailed the eclipse's progression. It began at 8:58 pm when the moon entered the Earth's penumbral shadow. By 11:00 pm, the moon was entirely cloaked in shadow, marking the longest total lunar eclipse since 2022. The phenomenon continued until 12:22 am before the moon re-emerged in its full brightness by 1:26 am.

This rare alignment of the Sun, Earth, and Moon drew space enthusiasts to rooftops and open grounds with telescopes, eager to witness the moon's dramatic transformation. The Birla Industrial and Technological Museum in the city also facilitated a live demonstration, fostering intrigue and fascination among students and the public alike.