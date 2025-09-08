Tragedy in Saharanpur: Man Dies in House Collapse
Afsaroon, a 35-year-old laborer, tragically died when his house's roof collapsed due to prolonged rainfall in Saharanpur. His family narrowly escaped harm. The incident highlights the dangers faced by those living in unstable structures.
In a tragic incident in Saharanpur district, a 35-year-old man named Afsaroon lost his life after his house's roof collapsed early Monday morning. The collapse was attributed to continuous rainfall over recent days, weakening the structure.
Authorities reported that Afsaroon's wife and three children narrowly escaped harm as they were sleeping in a different part of the house. The tragedy unfolded in Mohalla Guzran under the jurisdiction of Gangoh police station.
Local police, along with neighbors, worked to retrieve Afsaroon's body from the debris, subsequently sending it for a post-mortem examination. Afsaroon was known to work as a laborer, supporting his family by assisting masons.
(With inputs from agencies.)
